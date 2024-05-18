Female journalist ‘beaten up’ by cheating mafia

KARACHI: A female journalist was allegedly tortured by a group of people involved in facilitating cheating at examination centers amid ongoing matric exams, ARY News reported.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the group of people can be seen beating up the female journalist at a school in Korangi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani sought reports from concerned officials.

The Home Minister directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar Khan to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the police took action on the viral video and arrested three suspects, including the school owner.

It is pertinent to mention here that matriculation exams are being held in Karachi with severe irregularities including the lack of furniture for students and complaints of open cheating.

The examination papers were also leaked ahead of the commencement time.

Power load shedding occurred in several examination centers during the annual examination of class 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

According to reports from various parts of Karachi, students are facing power failure problems despite hot weather conditions.

There was a malfunction in the electrical system at Government Girls Secondary Campus School, Jacob Line. The authorities failed to address the issue on the fourth day.

The students were forced to solve the exam question papers in hot conditions.

Due to sweating the exam copies of the student could be damaged and ultimately the performance of the students will also be affected.