Matric exams: Karachi students give papers amid power supply cuts

KARACHI: Power load shedding occurred in several examination centers during the annual examination of class 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

According to reports from various parts of Karachi, students are facing power failure problems despite hot weather conditions.

There was a malfunction in the electrical system at Government Girls Secondary Campus School, Jacob Line. The authorities failed to address the issue on the fourth day.

The students were forced to solve the exam question papers in hot conditions.

Due to sweating the exam copies of the student could be damaged and ultimately the performance of the students will also be affected.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken notice of the load shedding during exam hours at various centers in Karachi.

The annual Matriculation exams commenced in Karachi on Tuesday, with a total of over 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established for students across the city.

Secondary board examinations will conclude on May 31.