Matriculation exams commence in Karachi

KARACHI: The annual Matriculation exams commenced in Karachi today (Tuesday), with a total of over 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established for students across the city.

The morning session covers the Science group, in which the Computer theory paper of ninth and tenth is underway, while the afternoon session will encompass the General group.

Secondary board examinations will conclude on May 31.

The Education Department has deployed 50 vigilance officers. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in examination centres and the use of photostat machines around examination centres during exams has been completely banned.

Section 144 is enforced around examination centres, with a directive issued to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during exams.

Meanwhile, the carelessness of private schools management has put the future of matriculation students at stake, as a large number of students are yet to receive their admit cards.

Certain private school management claimed that they hired an agent to handle the submission of students’ exam forms and fees. However, these agents have reportedly disappeared along with the forms and the fees.

In response, a spokesperson for the matriculation board Karachi attributed the delay to private schools’ failure to submit forms on time.

While acknowledging that schools that submitted forms online could print admit cards digitally, the spokesperson noted that the sudden surge in printing requests in recent days had put a load to the system.

The spokesperson also suggested that school administrations could obtain admit card printouts directly from the board’s website.