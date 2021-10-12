Female lawyer shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A female lawyer has been shot dead in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike, opened indiscriminate fire at the vehicle of the female lawyer in Lahore’s Johar Town.

The lawyer got seriously injured in the attack, who was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, but she succumbed to her bullet injuries. The deceased lawyer has been identified as Aqeela Subhani.

The cause behind the attack could not be ascertained, while the police have launched investigation into the murder.

In a separate incident, last year, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

The deceased woman’s son Kufail opened fire at both accused at Bakshi Khana to settle the score, inflicting fatal injuries on them. The two died on the spot.

