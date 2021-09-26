Two female matric students abducted from Rawalpindi ‘recovered’ after two months

RAWALPINDI: Police on Sunday recovered two female matric students from Bhakkar after they were abducted two months back from Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, two girls, who study in class X, were abducted from Rawalpindi two months back when they left their home to go to a tuition centre.

The police finally traced their presence in Bhakkar district and carried out a raid to recover them successfully.

“Five abductors were also apprehended during the raid,” they said adding that the girls were sold multiple times-at least three times- after being abducted.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location as police would also probe them regarding the gang that initially abducted the girls from Rawalpindi and other elements involved in the heinous act.

A similar incident had occurred recently when DIG Investigation Lahore Shariq Jamal Khan revealed that the abductors had been trying to sell the four girls kidnapped by them from Lahore and the prime suspect sold one of the girls for Rs100,000 before being caught by police.

While addressing a press conference to provide details of the abduction of four girls from Lahore, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan said that the girls who had been kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area were successfully recovered by police.

He detailed that the alleged abductors including Qasim, Shehzad, Naeem, Asif and Shaukat were arrested. Khan said that the four girls had left their home on July 30 late at night following a family dispute and reached Gulshan-e-Ravi stop through the Orange Line train.

The police officer said a neighbour, Umer Farooq, had tried to take them back to their home.

Later, a rickshaw driver and his accomplices captured them and kept roaming on the roads and the girls managed to get out of the rickshaw at the Pindi bus stop at 3:00 am. During the period, one of the abductors Qasim sold a girl for Rs100,000 to someone.