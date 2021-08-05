One of Lahore girls had been sold by abductors for Rs100,000: police

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan revealed that the abductors had been trying to sell the four girls kidnapped by them from Lahore and the prime suspect sold one of the girls for Rs100,000 before being caught by police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference to provide details of the abduction of four girls from Lahore, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan said that the girls who had been kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area were successfully recovered by police.

He detailed that the alleged abductors including Qasim, Shehzad, Naeem, Asif and Shaukat were arrested. Khan said that the four girls had left their home on July 30 late at night following a family dispute and reached Gulshan-e-Ravi stop through the Orange Line train.

READ: LAHORE POLICE ‘LOCATE’ WHEREABOUTS OF FOUR MISSING GIRLS

The police officer said a neighbour, Umer Farooq, had tried to take the girls back to their home.

Later, a rickshaw driver and his accomplices captured the girls and kept roaming on the roads and the girls managed to get out of the rickshaw at the Pindi bus stop at 3:00 am. During the period, one of the abductors Qasim sold a girl for Rs100,000 to someone.

DIG Investigation said that the rickshaw driver took the girls to his residence in Bagrian Chowk while the girl’s mobile SIM was broken by Qasim.

He added that Qasim and Shehzad were consistently busy in finalising deals for selling the girls. Later, the girls were taken to Lahore’s Chowk Yateem Khana near Shehzad’s residence from where the abductors transported the girls to Sahiwal on August 1 late at night.

READ: RECOVERED 4 LAHORE SISTERS SAY RICKSHAW DRIVER DRUGGED & ABDUCTED THEM

It was learnt that three girls were taken by the rickshaw driver and his wife to Sahiwal where Qasim handed over the abducted girls to Naeem Shehbaz aka Sonu. DIG said that the girls had been captivated at Asif’s home for prostitution.

The police officer welcomed the media for responsible coverage of the abduction case.

The four girls identified as Anum, 10, Kinza 11, Ayesha, 8, and Samreen, 14, had gone missing four days back. A first information report (FIR) of the abduction had been filed on a complaint of the father of two of the missing girls.

The police had launched an investigation to trace out the whereabouts of the girls after the registration of the FIR. Lahore police had claimed to have located the whereabouts of the four girls on Tuesday before recovering them from Sahiwal.