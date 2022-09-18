Female principal files harassment case against clerk in Okara

OKARA: A female principal in Okara has lodged sexual harassment case against a junior clerk under sections of harassment, threats and blackmailing via telephone calls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The female principal has allegedly faced harassment from a junior clerk in an educational institution of Okara. She lodged a case to the police against the clerk under different sections of harassment, blackmailing and threats.

It should be noted here that the CEO Education had already suspended the junior clerk following an inquiry report but his arrest was not made so far.

The civil society demanded the Punjab chief minister take notice of the incident and order strict action against the accused.

Earlier in August, Islamabad police had arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in harassing the foreign women at Shakarparian. Police also recovered the videos from their possession.

The videos of foreign women had gone viral on social media that showed them being harassed by a group of men at Shakarparian tourist spot on August 14 Independence Day.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken notice of the incident and a case was lodged at the local police station.

