Female student ‘gang-raped’ by rickshaw driver, accomplice in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: In yet another harrowing incident, a seventh-grade female student was allegedly gang-raped by a rickshaw drive and his accomplice in Punjab’s Chakwal district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The victim girl, in her statement recorded to police, said that she was gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice. The female student said she was gang-raped multiple times.

She also alleged a rickshaw driver for shooting a clip of the incident to blackmail her.

The rickshaw driver also threatened to viral raped video on social media, the complainant said.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case and arrested s suspect, while the search for another suspect was underway.

In a similar incident that was reported from Lahore in August this year, a rickshaw driver with an accomplice allegedly gang-raped a woman and her minor daughter in yet another harrowing incident near LDA Avenue.

Medical report confirms sexual assault on Lahore mother-daughter duo

According to the police statement by the victim, the rickshaw drove the mother-daughter duo around before parking it in a shady spot near LDA Avenue where he along with his friend allegedly raped them both.

The woman said she had stepped out from a coach at Thokar Niaz Baig and hopped inside a rickshaw for Saddar Cant, but then the alleged rapist drove them wayward before finally stopping at LDA Avenue in the dark of the night.

