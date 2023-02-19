Female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta ‘portrayed’ as missing person

QUETTA: The female ‘suicide bomber’ arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Quetta was portrayed as a missing person by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the propaganda used by the BLF to portray Mahal as a missing person has been exposed.

Mahal Baloch was used by and forced to support BLF’s militant wing. Tweets shared by The Balochistan Post were used to create a false narrative against Pakistan security forces.

The female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta was forced to support the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). She was separated from her children and turned into a suicide bomber.

Mahal Baloch’s husband, Bebegar Baloch alias Nadeem, belonged to the armed wing of BLF while her father, Muhammad Hussain, belongs to the central committee of the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

Bebegar and his brother Noqab were among the closest associates of BLF commanders – Wahid Bakhsh Qambar, BLF leader Dr Allah Nazar, Dilip Shikhari and BNM Chairman Ghulam Nabi Hebtan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a woman ‘suicide bomber’ from a park near Quetta Satellite town.

In a statement, the CTD officials claimed to arrest a woman attacker during a tip-off operation and recovered a suicide jacket filled with four kilograms of explosive material from her possession.

The female ‘suicide bomber’ identified as Mahal Baloch was affiliated with the banned militant group Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). A CTD spokesperson claimed that the alleged female attacker was planning to target security forces.

A case was registered against Mahal Baloch at CTD police station Quetta. Moreover, the police were interrogating the accused to arrest other members of the network.

