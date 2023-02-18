Female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a woman ‘suicide bomber’ from a park near Quetta Satellite town, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the CTD officials claimed to arrest a woman attacker during a tip-off operation and recovered a suicide jacket filled with four kilograms of explosive material from her possession.

The female ‘suicide bomber’ identified as Mahil Baloch was affiliated with the banned militant group Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). A CTD spokesperson claimed that the alleged female attacker was planning to target security forces.

A case was registered against Mahil Baloch at CTD police station Quetta. Moreover, the police were interrogating the accused to arrest other members of the network.

Last year in April, a female suicide bomber named Shari Baloch targeted, a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute. In the blast three Chinese teachers and their driver were killed.

Police have previously released another CCTV footage related to Karachi University blast which shows an alleged facilitator of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi, was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

Comments