Karachi blast: Second CCTV footage shows facilitator of suicide bomber

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday released another CCTV footage related to Karachi University blast which shows an alleged facilitator of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, ARY News reported.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi, was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

The first CCTV footage, released in the case, showed the suicide bomber waiting for the van and then blowing herself up, killing four people.

Now, police have released another footage related to the the incident which shows another woman meeting the suspected suicide bomber and possibly handing over her a bag.

The footage shows the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when the other burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approaches her, communicates something and woman hands over a bag.

A terror group had claimed responsibility for the blast and had claimed that their female member Shari Baloch was the suicide bomber seen in the footage.

High-level investigation team formed

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a high-level team to probe the attack.

According to the notification, the DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was appointed as the Convener of the four-member investigation committee while SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer will be members of the team.

