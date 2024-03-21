Our feminism is limited to hating men: Rabya Kulsoom

Actor Rabya Kulsoom shared her two cents on how the concept of feminism is being misunderstood and mistreated in the local society.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent podcast outing for a digital magazine, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor Rabya Kulsoom emphasized that although feminism is a very important topic and the discussion around it should continue, it is being twisted and misconceived in our country.

“Feminism is not reaching those whom it is for,” Kulsoom maintained. “If a man in the interior sees a placard that says, ‘Find your own sock’… what impression will it give him? Do you think it is the right message to convey or has it been conveyed where it is needed? Even if it did, it was in a very wrong way. He will beat his wife three times more after reading that placard.”

“Come out of picking up socks and warming your own food or whatever. Please. Feminism is beyond this. It is much more vast and bigger than this. You’ve changed the meaning at the start,” she emphasized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The actor continued, “I’m game for Aurat March but the direction in which it’s going, I do not like it. Aurat March does not mean hating men. Aurat March is about women’s rights, the right to education, where you can’t stop your daughter from studying or you will not stop your daughter from working or getting ahead in her career. Our feminism and Aurat March are limited to men and hating them.”

On the work front, Rabya Kulsoom was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Tera Waada’, headlined by Fatima Effendi, Ali Abbas and Umer Alam.

Watch: Siblings Rabya Kulsoom, Faizan Sheikh shake a leg on viral song