Watch: Siblings Rabya Kulsoom, Faizan Sheikh shake a leg on viral song

Celebrity siblings Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh jumped on the viral trend with their latest dance reel.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor has once again left netizens impressed with her dancing chops, as displayed in the new reel with her brother.

The duo performed a Shuffle sequence on the viral mashup of the Bollywood track ‘Nainowale Ne’ from ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) and Libianca’s chartbuster ‘People’.

Sharing the clip of the photo and video-sharing application on Sunday, Kulsoom wrote, “Jumping the bandwagon of Nainowale Ne with my shuffle partner @mfaizansk,” and credited the dancer for the choreography inspiration.

The now-viral reel video was watched by thousands of Instagram users on her handle and was reshared on various entertainment pages. Numerous fans liked the video and praised the actors for their skills.

For the unversed, the veteran actor Parveen Akbar is the mother of the celebrity siblings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rabya Kulsoom is currently being seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman.

On the other hand, Faizan Sheikh plays a pivotal character in the daily show, ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

