Watch: Hammad Shoaib joins the viral ‘Obsessed’ trend

Famous actor and dancer Hammad Shoaib joined the viral trend, flaunting his stellar moves on the Punjabi hit ‘Obsessed’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tuesday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star treated his followers with a new dance reel. The celebrity shook a leg on the viral song ‘Obsessed’ by Punjabi singers Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma.

“Because Obsessed is trending these days and I’m loving the beat of this song,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

The now-viral reel video was watched by at least 1.9 million users of the social site on his handle and was reshared on various entertainment pages. Thousands of his fans praised the actor for his impressive dancing skills on the energetic track.

For the unversed, the foot-tapping number became one of the hottest hits of the season after Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was spotted performing it. ‘Obsessed’ was later recreated by various actors and social media personalities in their own style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hammad Shoaib was last seen in last year’s biggest blockbuster serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside A-list actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Previously, he had been a part of successful projects including ‘Ishq Hai’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Shehnai’.