Fenerbahce sack Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce on Friday sacked coach Jose Mourinho, after they failed to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish club suffered a 1-0 defeat on aggregate against Benfica and will have to settle for playing in the Europa League this season.

Fenerbahce made the announcement on their social media accounts stating that their board have taken swift and decisive action.

“We are parting ways with José Mourinho, head coach of our professional A team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his commitment and wish him much success in his career,” the club posted on its official X account.

The Portuguese joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and guided the club to a second-place finish behind rivals Galatasaray in his only full season in charge.

The 62-year-old manager led Fenerbahce in 62 matches, securing 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 defeats, which gave him an average of 2.02 points per game.

His appointment was seen as a major step for the club, which competes in the Turkish Super Lig.

The departure of the Portuguese coach leaves questions about Fenerbahce’s immediate future, as the club will now focus on selecting a new manager to lead the team in the ongoing season.