Feroze Khan honoured with Star of Pakistan award in UK

Showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan has been honoured with the Star of Pakistan appreciation award in the UK’s House of Lords.

In recognition of his distinguished career, unforgettable performances and significant contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry, celebrated actor Feroze Khan was presented with the prestigious Star of Pakistan Award, by Lord Kuldip Singh Sahota and Baroness Pola Uddin, at the House of Lords, UK, on Thursday.

The accolade acknowledges Khan’s memorable performances and lasting impact on film and television.

Khan’s wife Dr Zainab, who accompanied him to the House of Lords for this special moment, showered his praises on the ‘Habs’ actor and expressed that she is super ‘proud’ of her husband.

“I am beyond proud of my incredible husband for receiving this prestigious award from Parliament,” she said. “Your dedication, passion, and talent continue to inspire not only me but so many others. This recognition is truly well-deserved, and I can’t wait to see what you achieve next.”

Earlier this week, Khan’s ‘Ishqiya’ co-star Hania Aamir was also bestowed with a Recognition Award at the House of Parliament, UK, recognizing her remarkable journey, stellar performances, and immense contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

