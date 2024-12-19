Feroze Khan, Humaima’s mother reveals black magic on home, son

Sofia Malik, mother of A-list actors Feroze Khan and Humaima Malick, made startling revelations regarding black magic that destroyed their family.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In the latest vlog on her YouTube channel ‘Zindagi k Rang’, Feroze Khan’s mother Sofia Malik alleged that the actor and other family members had been targeted with black magic from time to time, leading to his impulsive behaviour.

The celebrity mother explained that multiple mystical practices were found at their home, including needles-stuck lemons, voodoo dolls as well as several mysterious amulets, following which their family underwent severe disruptions in their life, and Khan and his father fell severely ill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Malik also mentioned that the latest occurrence took place almost six months ago, after which she witnessed erratic changes in the ‘Habs’ star’s behaviour, which continued to impact his marital life as well.

Also Read: Feroze Khan’s sister Humaima Malik dubs him ‘next Amitabh Bachchan’

It is worth reminding here that Feroze Khan faced multiple personal challenges over the past few years when he parted ways from his first wife, Syeda Alizey Fatima, in 2022, after being married for four years. The ex-couple shared two kids, a son named Sultan, 5, and a daughter Fatima, 2.

He announced his second marriage with Dr Zainab in June this year.