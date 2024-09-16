Feroze Khan’s sister Humaima Malik dubs him ‘next Amitabh Bachchan’

A-list film and TV actress Humaima Malick has compared her brother actor and model Feroze Khan with veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the actress heaped praise on her brother and expressed belief in his potential to become a huge star like the Bollywood star.

According to Humaima Malick, the rising fan base and stardom of Feroze Khan resembled the acting journey of Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

“Feroze Khan’s star power is comparable to that of Salman Khan, with a significant following and considerable popularity,” said the actress. “I believe that if his career continues to develop, he could reach legendary status similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s.”

Malick maintained that her brother receives overwhelming response from fans, saying that people visit their home every Friday to meet the actor.

According to the actress, the dedication and admiration Feroze Khan receives from fans, could potentially earn him legendary status as his career progresses with the passage of time.

Humaima Malick is considered one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.5 million Instagram followers.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dua in June this year.

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

Notably, Khan was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids together, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.