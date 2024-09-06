‘It’s been years and years since…’: Feroze Khan’s comment on Sajal Aly goes viral!

A recent comment of showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan, on his rumoured former partner and A-list actor, Sajal Aly, has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

In his recent virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, Feroze Khan made an awkward comment about his rumoured ex-partner, Sajal Aly, which has captured the attention of social users.

During a rapid-fire segment, the ‘Habs’ actor was asked about how would he react if the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star served him tea with salt instead of sugar, to which, he disclosed, “It’s been years and years and years since I’ve last seen her.”

After a brief, awkward pause, Khan also answered that he would quietly drink the tea with salt in it.

It is pertinent to note here that A-list actors Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly, who first shared the screen in ARY Digital’s hit play ‘Chup Raho’, in 2014, and continued to be paired opposite each other in several projects, were rumoured to be romantically involved back in the day, while some reports even claimed that the two were engaged for a brief period of time.

However, neither of the two ever confirmed the speculations.

Khan married Syeda Alizey Fatima in 2018, in an arranged marriage setup. Their relationship lasted for four years, and the couple share two kids, a son and a daughter. He married for the second time, to Dr. Zainab, in June this year.

On the other hand, Aly went on to marry co-star Ahad Raza Mir, in 2020, after years of dating, however, they parted ways after a few months.