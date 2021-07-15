FFD issues flooding alert in Indus, other rivers after rainfall

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Thursday issued an alert with regard to flooding in rivers after rainfall in catchment areas, ARY News reported.

The FFD in its alert has cautioned about fairly widespread thunderstorm and rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places.

The flood forecasting body has warned about possibility of extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the upper catchment areas of Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and North and Northeast Punjab from 19th to 21st July,2021.

The water level could surge in River Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab rivers owing to the rains, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said.

Flood situation may arise in Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab rivers along with associated nullahs of Ravi and Chenab rivers from 20th July, the flood forecasting body cautioned.

Scattered thunderstorm and rain is also expected over the upper catchments of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers.

The flood forecasting body has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures accordingly.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Metrological department has forecast strong monsoon weather system this week with rains in most parts of the country to persist during the current week.