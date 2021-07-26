FFD warns of High to Very High Flood in Jhelum, Chenab rivers

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has cautioned against high to very high flood in Jhelum and Chenab rivers in the end of July, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FFD in its flood warning has said that the water flow in River Jhelum at upstream Mangla could rise to high to very high flood level from 28th to 30th July.

River Chenab will also be in high flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad during the said period.

The flood forecasting body has also predicted fairly widespread thunderstorm with rain of moderate to heavy intensity.

The FFD has warned about isolated Very Heavy Falls and one or two Extremely Heavy Falls, expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab and D.G. Khan division in end days of current month from 27th to 30th July.