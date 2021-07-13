High flood flow in Chenab to reach Marala Headworks today

LAHORE: A flood flow of two to three lac cusecs water in River Chenab will reach Maralla Headworks on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The water level surged in Chenab causing flood in the river at Head Maralla after release of a water flow of 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 cusecs in the river from India.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), a surge of 50,000 cusecs of water measured in the river in last 24 hours.

River Chenab flow has been gauged 1,05,000 cusecs at Maralla Headworks and 90,000 cusecs at Khanki Barrage, the FFD report said.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Monday issued an alert about possible high level flood in River Chenab after discharge of water in the river from India.

The water level at outfall drains linked to the river will likely to soar, which could result in flooding in the area, according to the alert.

The PDMA advised concerned departments and district officials to take precautionary measures to avoid losses in the high level flood in river.

“The people settled along the river bank should be shifted to safer places,” the disaster management authority advised.

Flooding in Chenab could affect Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang districts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority warned.