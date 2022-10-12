FIA again summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail, Najeeb Haroon, and Seema Zia on Thursday (tomorrow) in the prohibited funding case.

In the last hearing, the PTI leaders were given a questionnaire to submit the details in the ongoing probe into the case.

According to the questionnaire, the PTI leaders have also been asked to present permission from the central party to open an account regarding provincial constituencies.

The leaders have also been asked to provide a registration certificate submitted to Provincial Election Commission for opening an account in the constituency.

The leaders have been asked to give written reasons for individuals operating the bank accounts opened under the name of the party.

Furthermore, bank officials who opened accounts without the permission of the central party have also been called in the inquiry by the FIA.

It should be noted that PTI leader Samar Ali Khan has already recorded his statement to FIA, President Arif Alvi’s name is also included in the investigation regarding foreign funding.

On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

