FIA, ANF directed to probe Mustafa Amir case

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Amir murder, ARY News reported on Friday.



During the National Assembly Standing Committee meeting, it was decided that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing should begin its investigation over Mustafa Amir murder immediately.

The Additional Secretary of the Interior Sindh cited late receipt of the meeting’s agenda as the reason for not providing a briefing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Agha Rafiullah urged the FIA to take swift action against the suspect, who had opened fire on police officers yet received lenient treatment.

Another MNA, Nabeel Gabol pointed out that the Inspector General of Sindh did not attend the meeting, nor did any representative. MNA Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted the seriousness of the matter, stating that it is a concern for the Sindh Police, which is also linked to cryptocurrency dealings.

Nabeel Gabol added that the Mustafa Amir murder case involves drug trading and purchases from the dark web, indicating a failure of federal institutions. Patel questioned the FIA’s role in addressing these crimes.

Additional Director General of FIA, Waqar uddin Syed, stated that the case is currently with the Sindh Police, but the FIA will fully cooperate once it is transferred to them. The committee chairman instructed both agencies to provide a briefing in the next meeting and insisted that the Inspector General of Sindh must attend.

Abdul Qadir Patel expressed doubts that a single individual could be responsible for such activities, suggesting the involvement of a larger network. Agha Rafiullah mentioned that over 500 laptops were found at the scene, and several business agreements involving police officers have come to light.

Abdul Qadir Patel revealed that some individuals connected to this business have escaped abroad, while Nabeel Gabol noted that more people are preparing to escape. The Additional Secretary of Sindh suggested forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for this case.