Sindh CM briefed on progress in Mustafa Amir case

KARACHI: A high-level meeting was held at the Chief Minister House in Karachi, under the supervision of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the progress of Mustafa Amir murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called top police officials, including Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional Inspector General of Karachi Javed Alam Odho, for a briefing on the ongoing investigation.

According to the sources, senior officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) were also present.

Sources indicated that the chief minister was briefed on the progress of the Mustafa Amir case and issued important directives against drug trafficking and other crimes.

During the meeting, key revelations were discussed, and future strategies to ensure justice in the case were covered. The case has sparked public complaints, and the victim’s parents have repeatedly appealed for justice.

Earlier in the progress of the same case, Javed Alam Odho formed a special investigation committee to address the Armaghan syndicate involved in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The six-member committee, headed by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, includes SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SSP AVCC Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation East Alina Rajpar, among others.

This committee is tasked with investigating all aspects of the case, identifying the criminal activities of the primary accused, Armaghan, and his syndicate, as well as arresting those involved in Mustafa Amir’s kidnapping and murder.

Additionally, they aim to dismantle the drug supply network associated with the syndicate. Javed Alam Odho has instructed the committee to conduct a thorough and legal investigation, ensuring no aspect is overlooked.

The committee is also authorized to seek assistance from any officer within the Karachi region.