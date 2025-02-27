Mustafa Amir case: Armaghan’s servants make shocking revelations

KARACHI: In a significant development in the Mustafa Amir murder case, two witnesses who worked at the residence of the accused, Armaghan, have come forward with shocking revelations.

The witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa and Zohaib, identified the accused in court and provided detailed accounts of the events surrounding the murder.

According to Ghulam Mustafa, on January 1, he was called at the bungalow at 3 pm and found 30-40 people present. He claimed that food was being ordered online, and they were not allowed to leave the premises.

The witness said that when work was done, the boss would call us, and the gate of the house would be opened remotely.

Ghulam Mustafa said that on January 6, a boy arrived at 9 pm and went upstairs, followed by sounds of gunfire and scuffling. The accused, Armaghan, allegedly asked them to clean up the blood and assured them that everything was fine.

Ghulam Mustafa that he told the police about the events surrounding the murder and showed them bloodstains and bullet marks at the scene.

He said that the police raided the bungalow on February 5, and they were taken to the police station for questioning.

Zohaib, the second witness, corroborated Ghlam Mustafa’s account, stating that he worked at Armaghan’s residence and was not allowed to go upstairs or meet anyone who came to the house.

Zohaib claimed that on January 5, he took clothes to be ironed upstairs and saw a girl sitting there. The next day, he saw a boy named Mustafa Amir arrive in a car, who went upstairs and was followed by gunfire and scuffling sounds.