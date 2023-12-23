FIA apprehends suspect for issuing fake degrees in Islamabad

Amin’s arrest was ordered by Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Circle, Islamabad, Afzal Khan Niazi. Biag was conducting his unlawful operations through different agents.

The detained former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drap, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, had acquired a degree from Baig’s fraudulent operation. Amin’s arrest was facilitated by information provided by the apprehended suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-corruption circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, ex-CEO of the DRAP in a fake degree case.

“He was appointed CEO of the regulatory authority based on PhD degree, which was found fake,” an FIA spokesperson said.

Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was appointed as CEO of DRAP in the year 2018-19.

The FIA arrested him after a special judge central dismissed his pre-arrest bail.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency had lodged a case against the former DRAP CEO for holding a fake PhD degree.

The Sri Lankan Interpol confirmed the Ph.D. degree was fake as the degree-awarding institution was not recognised.