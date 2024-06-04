FIA arrests human trafficker from Mirpur Khas

KARACHI: In a significant crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a suspect involved in the human trafficking and visa fraud from Mirpur Khas, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA Composite Circle Mirpur Khas conducted an operation and managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Maqsood, who allegedly deceived a citizen under the pretense of providing a Portugal work visa.

The suspect along with his accomplices went into hiding after obtaining Rs 1,000,000 from a citizen.

Following his arrest, an investigation into the case has been initiated to disclose further details and arrest the other individuals involved.

Earlier, the FIA conducted a raid and arrested the human smuggler involved in providing fake documents from Cantt station.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the human smuggler, named Babar Ali, was involved in providing a fake work visa of Andorra to a passenger, named Gulfam Ahmed, who was arrested a day earlier from Karachi International Airport.