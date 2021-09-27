FIA arrests 41 in crackdown against fake Covid vaccination certificates

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested over 41 persons in a crackdown launched against fake COVID vaccination certificates, ARY News reported on Monday.

Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi has said that FIRs have also been registered against the arrested persons. “The details of the people, issued fake vaccination certificates are also being collected,” top FIA official said.

“The FIA has summoned some of them, while others will also be called soon,” he added.

Earlier, an FIA team carried out a raid at COVID vaccination centres at Nishtar Hospital and Quaid e Azam Academy in Multan and arrested seven officials of the provincial health department over fake entries.

The cybercrime wing of the agency seized the entire vaccination record at the centres in order to launch a thorough probe against the suspects.

The action came days after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) ordered the FIA to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.

Following the NCOC directives, the FIA has started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

Officials said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the illegal practice.