Gang of three arrested in Lodhran for making fake vaccination entries

LODHRAN: Punjab health authorities in collaboration with secret agencies arrested three members of a gang involved in fake entries of corona vaccination, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Three members of the gang have been arrested,” Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Imran Qureshi said. “Cell phones and other equipment have been recovered from the accused,” the district officer said.

“The young men were used to make bogus entries of vaccination at a mobile shop,” the DC said. “The entries were confirmed with the password of the health office,” he said.

According to sources, the gang was charging Rs 5,000 from the people going abroad, while others had to pay 2,000 rupees for the fake entry in the health office database of Covid-19 vaccination.

It is to be mentioned here that a man was arrested for making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates at the Lahore Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The Punjab health department nabbed the accused for making fake vaccination certificates at the Expo Centre.

A security guard deputed at the Expo Vaccination Centre received a vaccination certificate without getting the vaccine doses. The man found guilty has been booked on the orders of secretary primary and secondary health Punjab.

It may be recalled that last week, the Punjab health department had arrested one of its employees in Lahore for making fake COVID-19 certificate.

Accused Abdul Rehman used to make fake entries by taking bribe of Rs 4,000 from the citizens.