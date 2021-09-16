FIA arrests 5 Karachiites engaged in hundi/hawala, seizes their Rs81 mil

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has Thursday claimed to have nabbed at least five men in multiple raids across Karachi who the agency said were involved in money hundi/hawala business (laundering cases), ARY News reported.

FIA’s corporate crime circle team has raided today the offices of the alleged money launderers at I. I. Chundrigar Road and Clifton and arrested five men in whose custody the federal watchdog found Rs81,026,245.

The launderers were swindling the government out of millions by facilitating people to evade the legal channels of money transfer and remittances.

Using their export licenses, the arrested suspects laundered money by paying for things via hundi/hawala channels, FIA Sindh team said.

Among the things detained from their custody during the raid, there was cash and documents including their trade licenses.

Gang involved in making fake Afghan documents arrested in Peshawar

Separately today from the FIA’s Peshawar teams, the officials have claimed to have arrested a gang involved allegedly in forging official Afghan documents inside a private printing press.

The counterfeit documents and credentials were being forged inside a private printing press of Peshawar. Evidence including fake Afghan visas, stamps, and other things have been seized.

The arrested suspects have been booked by the police and more on their case and their past activities have yet to be shared by the FIA.