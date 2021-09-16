Gang involved in making fake Afghan documents arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials have Thursday claimed to have arrested a gang involved allegedly in forging official Afghan documents inside a private printing press, ARY News reported.

The counterfeit documents and credentials were being forged inside a private printing press of Peshawar. Evidence including fake Afghan visas, stamps, and other things have been seized.

The arrested suspects have been booked by the police and more on their case and their past activities have yet to be shared by the FIA.

NCOC directs FIA to hunt individuals preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates

Separately earlier this week, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.

Following the NCOC directives, the FIA has started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

Some people have been summoned by the FIA for using social media platforms to provide fake certificates as the agency said that legal action would be taken against them following a probe.