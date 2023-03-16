FIA arrests Afghan passenger travelling on forged passport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Thursday arrested Afghan passenger from Karachi airport for travelling on a Pakistani passport, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA, the Afghan passenger, identified as Naseeb Jan, was trying to travel Oman from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on a Pakistani passport.

The FIA sources revealed that the passenger was issued a Pakistani passport and CNIC illegally.

Furthermore, the accused was handed over to Anti-Human trafficking circle Karachi for further investigation.

In one such incident reported on March 9, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell in an action rounded up six staff members of the Peshawar Passport office over charges of issuing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals.

The action was taken after the Foreign Ministry received a number of complaints regarding the issuance of Green passports to Afghan nationals.

Read more: FIA arrests Afghan citizens travelling on forged passport

The sources said that the arrested staff of the passport office was involved in issuing passports to Afghan nationals on the data of Pakistani nationals, the sources said and added that evidence is also available with them.

Comments