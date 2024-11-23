Begging gang disguised as pilgrims arrested at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a 10-member group of beggars, attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims, ARY News reported.

As per details, the beggar gang including seven women, was caught at Karachi Airport by FIA immigration officials.

During interrogation, the group members failed to answer basic questions about the Umrah rituals, revealing that they were actually planning to beg in Saudi Arabia.

The FIA officials said that the group members did not have hotel bookings or sufficient funds for their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Investigation Agency has transferred the arrested individuals to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation and legal action.

In the light of recent rise in the begging cases, the Pakistani government is tightening its grip on begging in Saudi Arabia by introducing a stringent Umrah policy.

As per details, the move aims to curb the begging mafia that has been tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the holy land.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to take drastic measures against beggars, including obtaining an affidavit from pilgrims before departing for Umrah, promising not to beg. Those who violate this affidavit will face strict legal action.

To further prevent begging, Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups, not individually. This measure ensures that pilgrims are accountable for their actions and are less likely to engage in begging.

Tour operators will also be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, making them complicit in preventing begging.

Sources revealed that the government is serious about addressing this issue, as begging has harmed Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.