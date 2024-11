Pakistan to introduce strict Umrah policy to curb begging in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government is tightening its grip on begging in Saudi Arabia by introducing a stringent Umrah policy, ARY News reported.

As per details, the move aims to curb the begging mafia that has been tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the holy land.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to take drastic measures against beggars, including obtaining an affidavit from pilgrims before departing for Umrah, promising not to beg. Those who violate this affidavit will face strict legal action.

To further prevent begging, Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups, not individually. This measure ensures that pilgrims are accountable for their actions and are less likely to engage in begging.

Tour operators will also be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, making them complicit in preventing begging.

Read more: FIA arrests four agents for sending citizens abroad for begging

Sources revealed that the government is serious about addressing this issue, as begging has harmed Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested agents, identified as Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen.

The spokesperson explained that these arrests were made based on information provided by previously detained individuals.

The agents were allegedly sending citizens to Saudi Arabia with the purpose of begging and then collecting a share of the money earned through begging.