FIA arrests Faisalabad man for blackmailing girl with obscene pictures

FAISALABAD: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a man accused of harassing a girl using her obscene pictures in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the cybercrime wing, a man named Umar Atique was arrested on the complaint of a girl, whom he was blackmailing.

Obscene data has been recovered from the mobile phone of the arrested, while a case has been registered against Atique at the Cyber Crime Circle. The case stated Umar clicked obscene pictures of the girl and embezzled Rs500,000.

Read more: Father, son held for blackmailing women, 3,000 GB videos seized

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident on Jan. 14, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused over charges of blackmailing a woman in Gujranwala.

the FIA in an action in Gujranwala’s area of Rahowali arrested a man who was blackmailing a woman using obscene photos. The officials have also recovered obscene photos from the cellphone of the arrested accused.