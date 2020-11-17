Father, son held for blackmailing women, 3,000 GB videos seized

CHISHTIAN: Police on Tuesday arrested a man and his son for allegedly blackmailing women using indecent videos in Chishtian city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district.

A computer, three hard drivers, and a whopping 3,000 GB of objectionable videos were seized from their possession, the police said. Around 100 women were sent videos by the arrested accused.

They used to blackmail women using videos, a police official said. They had minted hundreds of thousands of rupees through video blackmail, he added.

Inspector Majid Iqbal said a first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of a woman at the City police station, after which the accused were taken into custody.

On November 3, Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman using her obscene photos and videos.

The accused was issuing threats to the woman of making her videos and photos viral. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

