FIA arrests woman for ‘blackmailing, harassing’ man in Karachi   

KARACHI: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a woman after it received a complaint blaming her for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a man in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The cybercrime wing arrested the female school teacher and recovered the obscene material used for blackmailing the person besides also taking into possession SIMs and other material.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman allegedly blackmailed him over refusing a marriage proposal, the FIA said claiming that she was also involved in the similar acts of harassment and blackmailing previously.

“The accused woman has also blackmailed the victim’s relative earlier by capturing his obscene footages,” the FIA said.

The investigators said that they had also recovered material used to blackmail the person from the complainant’s mobile phone and has started a thorough probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that four of the groups allegedly involved in molesting young boys after entrapping them via social media ads for jobs have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency on September 22.

The cyber watchdog recovered evidence from the detained mobile phones of the suspects which further substantiated their notorious activities of blackmailing.

READ: FIA busts Karachi gang raping youngsters in the guise of social media jobs

The group of alleged molesters not only sodomized young men after they called them for job interviews, but they targeted teenage and minor boys as well. FIA confirmed.

The cybercrime unit revealed that the network extended across the country and that in total about 40 people work for this group.

Comments

comments