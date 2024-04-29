FIA arrests father-son over visa scam in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday reportedly arrested father-son duo allegedly involved in defrauding people for Europe visas, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals, residents of Badami Bagh, Data Nagar area of Lahore, were accused of depriving a family of millions in a visa scam.

Last month, the FIA busted a gang involved in defrauding people in the name of foreign jobs.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the Anti Human Trafficking Circle conducted the raid in the F-7 sector of Islamabad and arrested four including a woman gang member, who had deprived citizens of billions in a visa scam.

The suspects also included Malik Bilal, Umair Kazmi, and Saddam Hussain along with the woman gang member.

The suspects, who had scammed people out of billions, had been nominated in multiple first information reports across the country.

The gang was facing charges in the FIA, center, and all of the four provinces of Pakistan in cases registered in the last two years.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects have also received money from the citizens via bank channels.

The group used to trap people on social media by promising to get them a visa and secure foreign employment and had established an illicit agency to receive money from the citizens.