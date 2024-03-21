FIA busts gang involved in visa scam

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday busted a gang involved in defrauding people in the name of foreign jobs, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the Anti Human Trafficking Circle conducted the raid in F-7 sector of Islamabad and arrested four including a woman gang member, who had deprived citizens of billions in a visa scam.

The suspects also included Malik Bilal, Umair Kazmi, and Saddam Hussain along with the woman gang member.

The suspects, who had scammed people out of billions, had been nominated in multiple first information reports across the country.

The gang was facing charges in the FIA, centre and all of the four provinces of Pakistan in cases registered in the last two years.

Read more: VIRAL: Chaddi gang’s latest robbery caught on camera!

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects have also received money from the citizens via bank channels.

The group used to trap people on social media by promising to get them a visa and secure foreign employment and had established an illicit agency to receive money from the citizens.