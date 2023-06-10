33.9 C
FIA arrests four fraudsters for producing fake travel documents

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – Gujranwala chapter – on Saturday arrested four alleged fraudsters involved in the preparation of counterfeit travel documents, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA, the suspects had established a fake lab for the purpose of creating fake travel documents.

The FIA officials recovered the fake passports from India, Italy, Bangladesh, the United States, and Canada from the possession of the arrested individuals.

In addition to fake passports, the suspects were also involved in producing counterfeit visa stickers, stamps, printers, and various tools, as stated by the FIA.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Zain Ali, Aamir Hamza, Faizan Ali, and Fahad Ali, while a case has been registered against the accused, however, the authorities initiated the investigations.

