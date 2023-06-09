33.9 C
FIA offloads Spain-bound passenger over fake documents

TOP NEWS

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a Spain-bound passenger at Sialkot International Airport for carrying fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, the passenger named Mubashir Hussian was trying to travel to Spain via flight no QR-631. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team led by a shift in charge SI Asad Zameer upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Mubashir were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gijrat for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

