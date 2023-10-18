FIA arrests four human smugglers from Gujranwala

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday conducted various operations across the country and apprehended four human smugglers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA Gujrat and Gujranwala Circle conducted several raid operations, resulting in the arrest of four human smugglers.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Hasnaat, Muhammad Amjad, and Muhammad Khalid.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the two arrested accused – Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Hasnaat – were arrested from Hafizabad, while the other two – Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Khalid – were arrested from Gujranwala.

Shehzad and Hasnaat were found guilty of transporting local citizens abroad for employment and education purposes without the proper documentation and license, meanwhile, several passports and other evidence have been recovered from the arrested human smugglers.

Meanwhile, the accused Amjad and Khalid were found guilty of producing fake passports for the travelers.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) transferred the arrested accused to the anti-human smuggling cell.

Earlier this week, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol apprehended two most wanted criminals from Bahrain.

According to the spokesperson, the FIA Interpol conducted an operation in Bahrain and arrested two suspects who were allegedly wanted by Punjab police for their heinous crimes.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the arrested accused – identified as Muhammad Majid – was wanted in a robbery case while the second arrested accused – identified as Mohammad Sarwar – was wanted in a murder case.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Muhammad Majid in 2018 at Kotli police station in Sialkot. Similarly, a case was registered against Muhammad Sarwar in 2020 at Toba Tek Singh police station.