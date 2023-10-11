FIA arrests two human smuggler from Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell on Wednesday apprehended two individuals involved in human smuggling from Lahore, ARY News reported.

The suspect, Abdul Shakoor, was found guilty of taking a hefty sum of Rs 3 million from a citizen with the promise to assist them with the counterfeit documents for traveling to the United States.

Meanwhile, another accused, Rashid, took a significant amount of Rs 350,000 for facilitating a person in attempting to reach the UAE.

However, FIA’s timely operation thwarted their attempts to send the intended travelers to their desired foreign destinations.

These individuals were involved in an illicit practice where they took money from citizens without having the necessary travel agent licenses.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.

FIA arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through Hundi and Hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.