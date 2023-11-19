FIA arrests four human smugglers from Punjab

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested four suspects involved in human smuggling, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA conducted several raids in Nankana Sahib, Sialkot and Narowal resulting in the arrest of four human smugglers.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Usman, Mohsin Ali, Zeeshan Khan, and Muhammad Shehbaz.

The FIA spokesperson said that the human smugglers were involved in taking millions of rupees from local citizens for transporting them abroad illegally.

On October 18, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted various operations across the country and apprehended four human smugglers.

According to the details, FIA Gujrat and Gujranwala Circle conducted several raid operations, resulting in the arrest of four human smugglers.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Hasnaat, Muhammad Amjad, and Muhammad Khalid.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the two arrested accused – Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Hasnaat – were arrested from Hafizabad, while the other two – Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Khalid – were arrested from Gujranwala.

Shehzad and Hasnaat were found guilty of transporting local citizens abroad for employment and education purposes without the proper documentation and license, meanwhile, several passports and other evidence have been recovered from the arrested human smugglers.