FIA arrests four ‘human traffickers’ from Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA’s) Anti Human Trafficking Circle Lahore in an operation arrested four fugitives allegedly involved in human smuggling, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, four arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Rehan, Shehbaz Ali, Tayyab Ali, and Shehbaz, meanwhile, a number of cases were registered against the arrested accused Tayyab Ali.

The accused were arrested from different operations in Sheikhupura, Lahore and Chiniot, where the accused took millions of rupees from citizens on the pretense of employment abroad.

Earlier to this, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore apprehended two suspects involved in human trafficking, including a judicial fugitive.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the judicial fugitive, Muhammad Shahid, has been on the run since 2016 and was arrested from Shahdara Lahore.

The apprehended accused, Muhammad Shahid, was allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore arrested another individual, Fahad Iqbal, from Sabzazar Lahore.

