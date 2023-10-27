FIA arrests fugitive, ‘human trafficker’ from Lahore

LAHORE: In a significant operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore has apprehended two suspects involved in human trafficking, including a judicial fugitive, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the judicial fugitive, Muhammad Shahid, has been on the run since 2016 and was arrested from Shahdara Lahore.

The apprehended accused, Muhammad Shahid, was allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore arrested another individual, Fahad Iqbal, from Sabzazar Lahore.

Fahad Iqbal is believed to have been involved in the illegal transportation of citizens, often under the guise of Technical Trade Centers.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused, Fahad Iqbal, was taking substantial sums of money, amounting to Rs 560,000, from individuals seeking to travel to Saudi Arabia. This financial transaction was carried out without the necessary legal documentation and licensing.

It was also disclosed that a total of ten inquiries have been registered against the accused in the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore.