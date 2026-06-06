CHARSADDA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) during a raid at a NADRA registration center in Charsadda district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an FIA spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the FIA, the arrested officials have been identified as Assistant Director Waqar Ahmad, Attaullah, Ahmad Raza, and Sajjad.

The agency alleged that the suspects were involved in the illegal issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

During the raid, FIA officials reportedly recovered important documentary evidence, objectionable material, and weapons from the possession of the suspects.

The FIA further stated that Assistant Director Waqar Ahmad is already under investigation in several other cases and inquiries.

A case has been registered against the accused, while raids are ongoing to arrest other facilitators allegedly involved in the network.

The investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged illegal issuance of identity documents and identify additional individuals involved in the operation.

Read More: FIA Karachi Seaports Progress of May 2026 as Rs.7 million fine deposited

Earlier, enforcement actions were carried out at Karachi Sea Port (KSP) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) by the FIA during May 2026.

At KSP, fines were imposed on 12 crew members/persons, including 03 Bangladeshi crew members from MT AL Tarf, 02 Pakistani and 02 Filipino crew members from CV Albert-P, 01 Syrian crew member from MT Asana, 01 Myanmar (Burmese) crew member from Marine Xane, and 03 Hellenic (Greek) superintendents from M.V. Sen Remo.

The cumulative fine imposed at KSP amounted to PKR 6,000,000/-.

At PMBQ, enforcement action against JBU Shelde resulted in fines on 02 Indian crew members, amounting to PKR 1,000,000/-.