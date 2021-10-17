FIA arrests human smuggler ‘transporting people illegally to Turkey’

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a human smuggler allegedly involved in illegally transporting people to Turkey, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA, the suspected human smuggler is being identified as Imran Naseer who used to send people to Turkey through smuggling routes in exchange for hefty sums.

“He was already wanted by the authorities in two cases and is being probed for his involvement in other activities,” the agency said adding that he would be presented before court tomorrow to sought his physical remand.

Yesterday, the FIA announced to bust a gang allegedly involved in abducting illegal immigrants from Pakistan in Iran.

According to the FIA authorities, the agency arrested a facilitator who used to provide information on illegal immigrants from Pakistan, who were later abducted from Iran.

Sharing the modus operandi, the FIA said that the kidnappers used to send videos of the abductees being tortured and demand ransom in exchange.

They said that in the recent case, the father of the abductee approached the anti-smuggling cell of the FIA which in return arrested a facilitator and shared intelligence on his network in Iran with the local authorities.

“The Iranian authorities acted promptly and recovered four people and later shifted them to Pakistan via Taftan border,” the agency said adding that more information is being shared with the Iranian authorities in order to take further action against the gang.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!