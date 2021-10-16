Gang involved in abducting illegal Pakistani immigrants in Iran busted: FIA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced to bust a gang allegedly involved in abducting illegal immigrants from Pakistan in Iran, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA authorities, the agency arrested a facilitator who used to provide information on illegal immigrants from Pakistan, who were later abducted from Iran.

Sharing the modus operandi, the FIA said that the kidnappers used to send videos of the abductees being tortured and demand ransom in exchange.

They said that in the recent case, the father of the abductee approached the anti-smuggling cell of the FIA which in return arrested a facilitator and shared intelligence on his network in Iran with the local authorities.

“The Iranian authorities acted promptly and recovered four people and later shifted them to Pakistan via Taftan border,” the agency said adding that more information is being shared with the Iranian authorities in order to take further action against the gang.

In September this year, Iran authorities at the Chagai border handed over at least 315 Pakistani deportees to Federal Investigation Agency for investigation on their illegal movement across the border.

In the changing of hands of the detained deportees, who trespassed into Iran via the border, at least two turned up Covid positive while being turned over today to Pakistan after their tests were conducted, confirmed FIA.

The Covid positive detainees shall be quarantined until they are negative again, said the focal person overseeing the deportations.

